Quantcast
English
Login/Register | Contact Us
Listen

No-Thought for the Day ®
The man who knows, also knows that existence is one. Its expressions are millions but the spirit that expresses, is the same. It is one godliness with an infinite variety of creations.
Loading the player...

Hello Friend,

Ready to ignite your individual intelligence, achieve a healthy body-mind relationship and start living your full potential?

We have a perfect gift for you, open access to the "OSHO Online Library" that will get you started NOW.

Trademarks | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Contact Us
OSHO International Foundation | All Rights Reserved
© 2017 Copyrights